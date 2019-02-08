The government just can't be trusted

Regarding the story “Government touts longest growth phase” in the Jan. 30 edition, when it comes to money and truth, the last entity anyone should trust enough to ask about either is the Japanese government, so why are their views being foisted on readers without extensive fact-checking by all media outlets and sundry?

Abenomics has been a huge success — but of course only for the namesake of the term. While ordinary Japanese folk teeter on the brink of bankruptcy (and even suicide, a common result of financial failure), Abe’s party throws taxpayers’ money at the wind with utter contempt.

Now that the Russia deal is bust, will he reclaim the Akita dogs and all the lucre he threw at Putin, or the golf clubs and freebies he laid at Trump’s feet when the latter is impeached?

Don’t hold your breath in expectation, Japan, as the chance of one iota of truth leaking from the current government has been hermetically sealed in legislation designed to bury the facts forever.

DAZAIFU, FUKUOKA PREFECTURE

