Reader Mail

Women can save Japan from its ills

I frequently see newspaper articles about Japan’s severe and growing labor shortage, and politicians talk as if they actually want to resolve this problem.

However, the actions of politicians and corporate managers clearly show they don’t care.

There is a huge potential labor force right here in Japan. Discriminated against by all levels of government and in corporations, yet highly skilled, motivated and available right now, without the need for ineffective special visa and training programs. Who are they? Women! Open your eyes and start promoting them.

MELANIE FOXCROFT
TOKYO

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

LATEST READER MAIL STORIES

Image Not Available
Small-scale water purifiers are the way to go
Regarding the editorial "Privatizing the water supply" in the Dec. 9 edition, I would recommend...
Image Not Available
In praise of yuzu in Fukushima
The article "Yuzu is Britain's in-vogue citrus fruit" in the Dec. 9 edition, was very a...
Image Not Available
Japan's leaders are failing the nation
In a country with one of the world's biggest GDPs and some of the most expensive and advanced technology, having a cybersecurity chief who has never used a computer in professional life and without...