Women can save Japan from its ills

I frequently see newspaper articles about Japan’s severe and growing labor shortage, and politicians talk as if they actually want to resolve this problem.

However, the actions of politicians and corporate managers clearly show they don’t care.

There is a huge potential labor force right here in Japan. Discriminated against by all levels of government and in corporations, yet highly skilled, motivated and available right now, without the need for ineffective special visa and training programs. Who are they? Women! Open your eyes and start promoting them.

TOKYO

