Reader Mail

Keep state money from Shinto ritual

The story “Prince stirs free speech debate” in the Dec. 2 edition prompted me to write something that I have thought about for a long time as a Japanese who grew up after the war.

First of all, I agree with Prince Akishino. Too much money is used for the Imperial family. We hear that the Daijosai Shinto ritual will cost ¥2.2 billion — even though Shinto was separated from the state after the war.

I’m afraid to say that Japan is not wealthy enough to support such a traditional religious ceremony. Use the money for constructing kindergartens and nursery schools for the future of Japan. The prince is given the right of free speech and he spoke for us.

MASAYUKI AIHARA
FUKUSHIMA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

LATEST READER MAIL STORIES

Image Not Available
Unfair portrayal of non-Japanese use of medical system
A popular "wide show" program on Fuji TV called "Miyane-ya" ran a segment Nov. 22 regarding the "improper use" of medical services by foreigners in Japan. However, as a foreigner living in Japan pa...
Image Not Available
South Korea plays to home audience
About "South Korea top court orders Mitsubishi to pay compensation for wartime labor" in the Nov. 30 edition, some rulings made by South Korea's Supreme Court relating to wartime labor incidents co...
Image Not Available
Gene-editing may be best path forward
Regarding the story "Babi...