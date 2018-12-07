Keep state money from Shinto ritual

The story “Prince stirs free speech debate” in the Dec. 2 edition prompted me to write something that I have thought about for a long time as a Japanese who grew up after the war.

First of all, I agree with Prince Akishino. Too much money is used for the Imperial family. We hear that the Daijosai Shinto ritual will cost ¥2.2 billion — even though Shinto was separated from the state after the war.

I’m afraid to say that Japan is not wealthy enough to support such a traditional religious ceremony. Use the money for constructing kindergartens and nursery schools for the future of Japan. The prince is given the right of free speech and he spoke for us.

FUKUSHIMA

