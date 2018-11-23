Anti-Trump letter lacks logic

D.S. Monahan’s letter in the Nov. 18 edition exhibits a classic example of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Monahan likens Donald Trump to a toddler throwing a temper tantrum in church, while at the same time Monahan is absolutely tone deaf to his own temper tantrum screed.

Nowhere in Monahan’s letter were specific policies addressed. Instead, Monahan presents a litany of over-the-top insults, engaging in the very “divisive, vulgar politics of anger, fear, ignorance, grievance, prejudice, hatred and insult” that he criticizes in his letter. It is amazing to see how blind Monahan is to his glaring hypocrisy.

Monahan decries “Congress’ toadying cowardice” towards Trump, conveniently ignoring the fact that the Republican House of Representatives has continuously refused to fund the wall that Trump wants to build in order to help secure the border with Mexico. Also, Monahan conveniently evades acknowledging that the Republican Senate shot down Trump’s attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare).

Was Monahan writing out of ignorance, or was he deliberately abandoning facts, logic and reason?

But Monahan’s most insulting fabrication was the statement that “Donald Trump has been coddled by a nursemaid Republican-held Congress that has licked his baby shoes and lapped up his spittle dotingly.” Obviously, that is absurd, which demonstrates the absurdity of Monahan’s letter.

KOGANEI, TOKYO

