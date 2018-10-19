Importance of working together

We are an Indian family living in Yokohama with a 7-year-old son who requires medical care and support. Your article “Raising kids, with extra challenges thrown in” in the Oct. 15 edition and its references to similar families was both informative and gave us hope.

We continue to get support from local authorities, but as reported, each city has its own ways and means and each patient has his or her own unique needs. We have our own challenges and strongly believe in collaborating with similar parents to give the best chance to our children. Thank you again for sharing the details and publishing the article.

ARRPANN SHARRMA
YOKOHAMA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

