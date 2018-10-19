Best wishes for Toyosu market

Fans of Japan, from around the world, send you our warmest wishes for success at the new fish market (“Toyosu opens doors to eager public,” in the Oct. 14 edition).

At the same time, we do hope that the old market, which was so dear to us, will be commemorated and remembered. A few years ago there was a poem written about the Tsukiji market, by the Turkish poet Peacef Pya, that begins:

I stood still motionless

in front of a fish stall

at the Tsukiji Fish Market.

The smell of salt, fish, sweat and blood.

Let us embrace the new, and the same time remember the old, that served us so well.

MICHAEL PASTORE
ITHACA, NEW YORK

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

