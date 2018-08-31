Kofi Annan, the peace-loving lion

The editorial “Kofi Annan, an African Lion” in the Aug. 21 edition led me to ponder the life of this man.

The world is saddened at the death of the former United Nations secretary-general.

All his works were to “bring peace to troubled areas.” He of course knew the importance and absolute necessity of peace. When he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize he stated clearly: “Peace must be sought, above all, because it is the condition for every member of the human family to live a life of dignity and security.”

He also always kept his eyes fully open to various needs of people around the world, filled with compassion and empathy. This principle is expressed in his Nobel lecture: “Beneath the surface of states and nations, ideas and languages, lies the fate of individual human beings in need. Answering their needs will be the mission of the United Nations in the century to come.”

It can be said that he worked and lived under the universal rule of “others first.”

Not only the United Nations but also world leaders should inherit Annan’s passion for peace-making and others first attitude, shouldn’t they?

Annan will live on as a peace-loving lion in our hearts forever.

HADANO, KANAGAWA PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.