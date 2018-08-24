A simple solution for Olympic heat

Here is a simple idea for beating the heat in August for the 2020 Olympic Games: For those events taking place outdoors in which the participants (and spectators) may be affected by heat, just start the events early in the morning, say around 5 a.m., take a siesta from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then continue until 9 p.m.

I know, I know … not a complex enough solution. …

WOODY EPSTEIN
AGEO, SAITAMA PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

