Thai boys showed great fortitude

The rescue of the 12 Thai boys and their coach trapped in a cave was a miracle. It was the fruit of international cooperation, since scores of divers from several countries around the world joined in the effort to get them out of the cave safely.

Yet it was so sad that the diver Saman Kunan sacrificed his life while installing oxygen tanks along the twisting passageways of the cave. Learning of his death when they were in the hospital, all of the boys and the coach in the hospital cried and expressed their condolences. According to media reports, “They all thanked him and promised to be good boys.”

The boys and the coach spent nine days in the cave before being found by British divers. Luckily, they could drink water dripping from the rocks. And they reportedly shared the little food they had — birthday snacks. The coach is said to have refused eating. It seems to me that all of them learned the adage, “all for one and one for all.” This mental unity and strength was probably a factor in their ability to survive in the dark cave for such a long time.

Let us hope that all of them will eventually become great rescuers in their fields in the future, in addition to performing as tough soccer players. Meanwhile we can all pray sincerely for the repose of Kunan.

