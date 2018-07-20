LDP parties amid disastrous rain

Reading a media report that leading figures of the LDP held a party on the night of record rains and disaster warnings in western Japan, I couldn’t help but feel that the LDP upper echelon’s grip on reality always differs from that of the nation in general.

Here are two other examples showing this discrepancy:

First, they take April 28, the day San Francisco Peace Treaty took effect in 1952, to be the day when Japan recovered its sovereignty. In reality, however, Japan never recovered its full sovereignty. U.S. Occupation Forces continued to be present with bases kept intact or even fortified while Okinawa was severed from the mainland, obliging it to undergo harsh military control for another 27 years. Yet the Abe government designated the day as “restoration of sovereignty day” and officially cerebrated it with fanfare.

Okinawa protested it, dubbing it a “day of humiliation.” Of course, they can make short shrift of Okinawa’s protest if they think Okinawa isn’t part of Japan and that Okinawa’s voice doesn’t count.

Second, they colluded with Washington by agreeing to the Futenma-to-Henoko relocation, parroting what Washington dictates to them for justifying the relocation: that it reduces a potential danger the current site poses and that the relocation of the base’s functions within Okinawa maintains deterrence against an enemy attack on Japan.

YOSHIO SHIMOJI
NAHA, OKINAWA PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

LATEST READER MAIL STORIES

Image Not Available
Use yearend tax to cut tobacco consumption
The news that Philip Morris Japan is raising cigarette prices on Oct. 1, the same day the tobacco tax will go up, reminds us of the importance of reducing tobacco consumption. Nowadays, as the h...
Image Not Available
It's amateur hour for Trump, again
Donald Trump's European trip was a fiasco at best, a disgrace at worst, and only he, being so consistently clueless, could have stumbled through it so fecklessly. Surely nobody else could have a...
Image Not Available
Brexit: Short-term electoral sophistry
You are right to draw attention to the startling lack of sympathy afforded by the British government to international businesses in their Brexit negotiations (in the editorial "