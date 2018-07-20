Brexit: Short-term electoral sophistry

You are right to draw attention to the startling lack of sympathy afforded by the British government to international businesses in their Brexit negotiations (in the editorial “Brexit continues to stump Britain” in the July 16 edition).

Their approach is fueled to a large extent by leave-voting areas — like Sunderland where Nissan’s manufacturing plant is vital for the local community — which appear to have no qualms in cutting their nose off to spite their face.

Electorates have been stoked to trumpet Brexit with a religious zeal despite persistent pleas from businesses of the potential catastrophe that lies on the road to hard-Brexit.

In an environment where cold realities are dismissed as falsehoods, businesses have been for too long ill-served by a generation of politicians who have engaged in short-term electoral sophistry over long-term national interest.

LONDON

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.