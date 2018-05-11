Worst case? War on the peninsula

Commenting on the various potential outcomes of a Trump-Kim summit in the op-ed piece “Can you really walk out, Mr. Trump?” in the May 8 edition, Kuni Miyake’s analysis falls short.

Miyake claims a “worst-case scenario” would entail Trump buying Kim’s lies about a desire to mutual denuclearization. Wrong. The “worst-case scenario” — and one this reader frightfully finds exceedingly likely — is that after all the hype and buildup, talks break down very quickly, Trump makes a hasty exit and before Air Force One even lands back in Washington he’s on the phone with the Pentagon arranging strike options.

When talks fail at the highest levels of government, the next step is often war.

KOBE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.