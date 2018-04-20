The need to stamp out sontaku

In his opinion piece “Preventing another Moritomo scandal” on April 14, Ichiro Asahina said politicians should focus on “more important issues,” such as North Korea and work-style reform. But how can a government paralyzed by successive scandals effectively tackle such issues?

The scandals are not the wrongdoings of individual officials. Rather, they involve whole ministries, from top bureaucrats to petty officials, at least one of whom committed suicide.

Such behavior by bureaucrats serving their bosses’ personal interests is described with the Japanese word “sontaku.” And Asahina tells us sontaku is not a bad thing! He even says sontaku is good for work efficiency. I seriously doubt he has any sound work experience whatsoever.

Sontaku is the worst enemy of rational decision-making. The Imperial Japanese Army, which almost destroyed this county, was plagued by sontaku, clouding the eyes and brains of military leaders who pushed suicidal operations resulting in millions of deaths.

The only way to prevent another Moritomo scandal is to eliminate sontaku culture that emphasizes the boss’s interests over their occupational ethics, and dethrone the prime minister.

Even so, it will take a long time to right the governing system and stamp out the corruption.

KEISUKE AKITA
KAKAMIGAHARA, GIFU PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

LATEST READER MAIL STORIES

Image Not Available
Abstinence-only sex education doesn't work
Robert Austenfeld's proposal in his Letter to the Editor in the April 15 edition ("Why not tea...
Image Not Available
Setting the record straight on Akiba
The March 6 article "Japane...
Image Not Available
You have to look out for yourself
You have to look out for yourself Facebook, Edward Snowden and AR-15s all have something in common. Americans are always so shocked to find out what is going on in the world. Snowden tol...