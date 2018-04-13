Sumo’s treatment of women is stupid

Regarding the story “Women tending to collapsed mayor told to stay out of ‘sacred’ sumo ring” in the April 6 edition, sumo has sanctioned violence and sexual harassment. Apparently, stupidity added.

Although the chairman of the Japan Sumo Association apologized after life-saving women were told to leave the ring, it’s not enough. The referee in question deserves a penalty. Liability let alone humanity was not served. Clear and sensible leadership requires responsible action.

PATRICE PENDELL
NAGOYA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.

LATEST READER MAIL STORIES

Image Not Available
Why not teach abstinence in schools?
Philip Brasor's Media Mix column headlined "In Japan no one wants to talk ab...
Image Not Available
China poses dire threat to Japan
I am a Taiwanese American living in San Diego. I was born in Kyoto, when my father was a district attorney there before the end of World War II. I love to visit Japan. From my dealings w...
Image Not Available
Quake aid and Japan's bad taste
I was very much impressed with the Letter to the Editor titled "Returning Taiwan's quake...