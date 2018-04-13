Sumo’s treatment of women is stupid

Regarding the story “Women tending to collapsed mayor told to stay out of ‘sacred’ sumo ring” in the April 6 edition, sumo has sanctioned violence and sexual harassment. Apparently, stupidity added.

Although the chairman of the Japan Sumo Association apologized after life-saving women were told to leave the ring, it’s not enough. The referee in question deserves a penalty. Liability let alone humanity was not served. Clear and sensible leadership requires responsible action.

NAGOYA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.