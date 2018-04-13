Quake aid and Japan’s bad taste

I was very much impressed with the Letter to the Editor titled “Returning Taiwan’s quake generosity” by Hiroshi Noro in the April 1 edition.

Feeling quite the same gratitude toward Taiwanese since our quake happened in 2011, I visited my nearest post office, asking them to remit my small donation through the Red Cross. Unfortunately, their answer was “impossible.” The quake in Taiwan may not rank as bad as our disaster, but I want the Red Cross to let us know how we can donate.

Another letter in the same edition, by Jo Koen, was about Japan’s bad taste. I especially agree with the description of NHK’s “News Watch 9” studio. Watching it for the first time, it was difficult for me to figure out what the jumbles mean, and I still don’t know.

Traditionally, our original sense of beauty is based on “simple is best.” Unfortunately, people here have recently lost something important on the main and core principle. I hope the directors in NHK to read both of the letters. I’m grateful to Jo Koen for pointing out our “bad taste.”

HIROKO S.
SAITAMA

