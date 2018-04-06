Make the Tokyo Games vegetarian

Every year the world focuses on energy for the global event known as Earth Hour. This is very good, but there is no international concept for focusing on meat and dairy consumption, which we know has a terrible effect on climate change, water shortages and the loss of biological diversity. In 2020 the entire world will turn toward Japan for the Olympic Games. This could be the first vegetarian Olympics in history. In December, French President Emmanuel Macron said the world is losing the fight against climate change. We have to step it up. It would indeed be wonderful if the Tokyo 2020 Games highlights the need for less consumption of meat and dairy products.

TAEBY, SWEDEN

