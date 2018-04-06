The continuing Moritomo cover-up

It seems odd that the central figure in the Moritomo scandal, the prime minister’s wife, Akie Abe, doesn’t have to give testimony in the Diet even though she has had so many luxurious trips paid for out of my and every other Japanese taxpayers’ pockets.

But that’s par for the course and the recent revelation that no receipts are necessary for the billions spent in private government spending is quickly forgotten.

Well, certainly Prime Minister Shinzo Abe doesn’t want the public to know anything, so I guess he’s not a public servant, just our righteous master misspending our taxes at will?

DAZAIFU, FUKUOKA PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.