Returning Taiwan’s quake generosity

The article “Tohoku fundraising drives launched for Taiwan” in the Feb. 12 edition compelled me to pray for a rapid recovery from the shocking earthquake.

The magnitude 6.4 quake that struck the eastern part of Taiwan late Feb. 6 caused a tragic loss of life and damage.

We Japanese remember the great support offered from Taiwan for the recovery from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami that hit March 11, 2011. Relief money, food and electric generators were among the great contributions to the recovery efforts in the Tohoku region.

The town of Minamisanriku in Miyagi Prefecture was among the communities that suffered damage on 3/11. As the Feb. 12 story says, “the town received a donation of around ¥2.2 billion from Taiwan and used it to rebuild a hospital.”

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to the people of Taiwan for the generous and heartwarming donations and help. This support from Taiwan helped build strength and courage to fight back after the great earthquake and tsunami. Their goodwill and friendship will remain in our hearts and memory forever.

Many of us in Japan are ready to provide Taiwan with whatever help and assistance is needed, praying for an early recovery from the earthquake and a return to normal as quickly as possible.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed.” Supporting each other will connect the peoples of the two countries and deepen our close and friendly relations.

HADANO, KANAGAWA PREFECTURE

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.