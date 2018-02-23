Four more instances of mottainai

Robert D. Eldridge employs a frequently used and semantically rich Japanese word to make a cynical argument in “The four mottainai in Okinawan affairs” (in the Feb. 14 edition).

Eldridge was associated with the U.S. Marine Corps in Japan from 2009 to 2015.

He cites four instances where the word “mottainai,” meaning “wasteful,” can be applied to American relations with Okinawa.

As a counterargument, here is an alternative, less cynical list.

One, it’s mottainai that U.S. bases occupy over 18,822 hectares of the land in Okinawa, acreage that could be used by Okinawans for houses, schools, farms and parks.

Two, it’s mottainai that the American military — guests of the prefecture — are not better behaved.

Three, it’s mottainai that the bases serve as bull’s-eyes for enemy missile attacks.

Four, it’s mottainai that the Japanese government has turned a blind eye to all of the above despite opposition to the bases by a large majority of Okinawans.

Eldridge could learn a thing or two from Wangari Maathai, winner of the 2004 Nobel Peace Prize. Her Green Belt Movement has a different understanding of mottainai:

“Mottainai is an ancient Buddhist term from Japan that means to have respect for the resources around you, to not waste resources, and to use them with a sense of gratitude. The concept is closely associated with the conservation practices that people most commonly recognize as the three R’s — reduce, reuse, recycle — with a fourth R for respect.”

Respect, not cynicism, is what Okinawa is due.

SETAGAYA WARD, TOKYO

