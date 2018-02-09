Is there a brighter future for women in Japan?

I’m happy to see American society finally stepping up to the plate regarding sexism and misogyny — it’s been long overdue. Japanese society, however, still has a long way to go.

Last year, I had high hopes in Yuriko Koike for prime minister; turns out she was just an opportunist. Akie Abe also dropped the ball on her husband’s sketchy land deals with nationalistic schools. Mayuko Toyoda along with a handful of other female lawmakers made me cringe with embarrassment over their ridiculous scandals — inappropriate love affairs and crazed, screamed abuse at employees isn’t what the feminist movement in Japan needs right now.

Is there hope for a brighter future for women in Japan this year? It seems unlikely, but I’ll put my faith in lawmakers like Yuka Ogata, who brought her baby to a Kumamoto Municipal Assembly meeting, and see where that takes me.

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO PREFECTURE

