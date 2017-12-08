New Zealand’s disgraceful lack of prosecution

Regarding the story “No prosecution over deadly Christchurch building collapse” in the Dec. 1 edition, the decision not to prosecute those responsible for the failures in design in the CTV building whose collapse killed so many people is disgraceful.

My heard goes out to Kuniaki Kawahata and all those who lost family members when that building collapsed.

The decision was political and lamentably similar to the decision not to prosecute after the Pike River Mine disaster. The Pike River decision has recently been declared illegal by New Zealand’s Supreme Court. One can hope that the recent change of government in New Zealand will mean that similar recourse to the courts will not be necessary for the CTV relatives.

KUMAMOTO

