U.S. must honor treaty obligations

Doug Bandow, in his opinion piece “War with North Korea is not a viable option” in the Nov. 30 edition, writes: “Of course the problem of South Korea defending itself against a North armed with nuclear weapons would remain. Yet it still isn’t in America’s interest to risk Los Angeles, Honolulu, Seattle, Phoenix and perhaps a host of other cities to defend Seoul — or, frankly, Tokyo, Taipei and Canberra.”

I am shocked that Bandow advocated that the United States not honor its obligations to defend South Korea under their mutual defense treaty. I guess Bandow does not mind if America does not honor its obligations to NATO countries, Japan and other countries.

LOS, ANGELES

