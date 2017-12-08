Winter the best time for hiking

Regarding the story “Unlock wintery landscapes with a pair of snowshoes” in the Nov. 25 edition, I’d like to take exception with the statement that “many people choose to hang up their boots during these colder months — assuming their favorite hiking routes are all but inaccessible due to snow and sub-zero temperatures.”

Winter is probably the best season for hiking provided one stays below a certain altitude, around 1,000 meters. The clear dry winter weather in the Kanto area provides perfect hiking conditions and great views December through February. The sheer number of people I meet on the trails is testimony to this.

TOKYO

