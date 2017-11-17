Hair dye can also mean health risks

Has anybody at the school(s) ever considered that dying ones hair can have a medical implication?

On every package of hair dye (at least in my home country, Germany) one finds a written statement: “Product may cause severe allergies. Must be discontinued immediately if rash, burns or blisters appear.” The warning goes on to list many serious concerns over use of such products.

I think this is a serious argument against the school’s rules.

FUJISAWA, KANAGAWA PREFECTURE

