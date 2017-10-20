Ishiguro deserving but cast wider net

Kazuo Ishiguro deserves the Nobel Prize and his novels should be taught in schools. His latest novel, “The Buried Giant,” is haunting, heart-wrenching and riveting. It is etched in my mind even though I have read it only once and it would require me to steel my nerves to be able to read it again. Maybe I will try reading it again after a few years have passed.

However, the Nobel Prize for literature is predominantly biased toward Western writers, and it is only occasionally that other writers manage to win. The panel should try to make more efforts to find and understand writers from other parts of the world.

GAMAGORI, AICHI PREFECTURE

