Holocaust denial in America

The Great Forgetting in the U.S.A. has begun. We learn that an online retailer was offering a costume on its website that depicted Holocaust victim Anne Frank, until pressure forced the company to stop. How the hell did anyone decide to create and market an Anne Frank Halloween costume?

Obviously the people who came up with this utterly crass idea have never read an extensive biography of Anne’s tragic life and the circumstances of her most horrible death. What’s next, a Holocaust death camp inmate costume? Imagine that next to someone wearing a detailed Nazi SS uniform costume. Dare I suggest a “comfort woman” sex slave costume or a POW camp costume?

TAMA, TOKYO

