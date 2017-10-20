I agree with “The need for more proactive communications” by Ross Rowbury in the Oct. 16 edition.

Though Japan has been encouraged to change, it is basically a country of nonverbal communication. And the way of thinking is basically a “both A and B” pattern, not “either A or B.” Vagueness in Japanese seems to be closely connected with such a pattern.

As Edward T. Hall says in his books, culture is communication. Japanese must try to learn about different cultures to communicate as fully as possible.

FUKUSHIMA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.