I am a Dane who has lived in Japan for many years, read The Japan Times, pay my taxes, obey the law and am still considered unworthy to vote.

It irks me that Yuriko Koike, who at first appeared so promising, didn’t find it necessary to let foreign residents join in local elections. Please let the foreigners vote.

YOTSUKAIDO, CHIBA PREFECTURE

