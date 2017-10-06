Hagerty’s remarks on Trump-Abe ‘grossly improper’

Regarding the story “Trump-Abe ties to shape stay in Tokyo: Hagerty” in the Sept. 30 edition, U.S. Ambassador William Hagerty’s remarks were grossly improper. They represent, during the run-up to an election, an implicit message to Japanese voters to support Shinzo Abe and the LDP if they desire good relations with the U.S.

One awaits a press release from the U.S. Embassy apologizing for Hagerty’s reckless breach of diplomatic norms. And one must note that this episode illustrates the disadvantages of the strange — and corrupt — American practice of entrusting ambassadorships to wealthy individuals whose only qualifications are having raised money for successful presidential campaigns, rather than to professional diplomats.

MINATO WARD, TOKYO

