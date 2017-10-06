Turn on your car headlights, please

Regarding “Police caution drivers over risk of fatal accidents at dusk” in the Sept. 15 edition, I have always been puzzled as to why Japanese road users, even in the worst weather conditions, habitually drive without using their headlights.

On the nightly NHK news, showing perhaps a blizzard in Hokkaido or a blinding typhoon in Kyushu, it is the same picture, only a small minority of drivers seem to have the common sense to switch on their headlights. Even driving through dark highway tunnels, I am always astonished at the number of cars and trucks that deliberately drive without lights. Why?

Hesitating to conclude that most Japanese are mentally deficient in this regard, I must assume there is some deep, cultural explanation for this phenomenon. I would appreciate it if any reader could explain this seemingly suicidal behavior.

WAKAYAMA

