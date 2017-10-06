Tanabe tourism office doing great

I read the article concerning criticism of the Tanabe tourist office (“Blame for ‘bad tourists’ to Japan lies with the advice they never receive,” Aug. 28).

My wife and I walked some of the Nakahechi track in 2011. Before we left Australia we had a wealth of information, maps including relief maps, accommodation options and just general information all provided online by the Tanabe tourist office.

The office is without any doubt, in our experience, the most helpful tourist help site we have come across in our 10 years of traveling to and organizing our own holidays in Japan, even to the point of being met at Tanabe Station by two delightful young ladies, given lunch and put on the correct bus to Takijiri Oji.

I can’t imagine anybody finding fault with the Tanabe tourist office. They are simply outstanding and a credit to Japan.

AVALON, AUSTRALIA

