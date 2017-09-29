A visitor to Hiroshima says ‘thank you’ for kind act

I was on holiday with family in Japan and on Sept. 24 I visited the Hiroshima Atomic Bomb Dome. When I was praying for peace and choked with emotion at the Cenotaph for the Atomic Bomb Victims, my kids who were quite restless in the heat found a much-needed light blue Alice in Wonderland umbrella hanging from my backpack!

It was definitely not mine; some really very kind person must have seen the agony my kids were in and put it in my backpack silently so that I could use it for them.

So adorable and how thoughtful and kind.

To that noble person, I’m indebted to you. Arigatō from the bottom of my heart. At the place where such a terrible disaster happened, you gave the message of love, kindness and hope. My kids and I learned lot from you … humanity and kindness.

God bless Japan and it’s lovely people.

CANBERRA

