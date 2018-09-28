Abe to face possible $54 billion GPIF loss, but only after election

The government will escape a piece of bad news until after this summer’s election.

On July 29, the $1.3 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund will announce what may be its worst annual loss since the global financial crisis — about three weeks later than usual and after an Upper House poll that must be held before July 25.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. estimates the decline for the fiscal year ended March at as much as ¥6 trillion.

The world’s largest pension fund has been swept up in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s package of deflation-fighting policies known as Abenomics, with the prime minister backing a review of GPIF’s investment strategy that led to it putting half of its assets in equities. Abe has been criticized in the Diet by opposition party lawmakers who say the public’s pension money is at risk of vanishing as stocks tumble.

The management of GPIF is a concern for older voters, who make up the core of the electorate and are more likely than younger people to head to ballot boxes. And the delay in the results timing fits with other parts of Abe’s election strategy, according to independent political commentator Harumi Arima. “They’re doing everything positive before the election and keeping the bad things for afterward,” Arima said, citing policies such as cash handouts for elderly people on low incomes and efforts to resolve a shortage of preschool child care places.

The election “has absolutely nothing to do with it,” GPIF spokesman Shinichirou Mori said Tuesday. The fund is reviewing the past 10 years of results, so needs longer to compile the report, he said.

In 2014, GPIF announced a shift from bonds into stocks as it sought higher returns for Japan’s rapidly-aging population and assets that would do better in an inflationary environment. That initially worked well, with the fund posting a 12 percent return in the year through March 2015.

Since then, asset managers have struggled amid a global downturn in equities. Japan’s Topix index is down 24 percent from an August peak. GPIF lost ¥511 billion in the nine months through December, its quarterly results show. SMBC Nikko estimates the fund slumped by ¥5 trillion in the three months through March, as the Topix fell 13 percent and the yen strengthened.

In media polls, most voters say they have not benefited from Abe’s economic policies, known as Abenomics. Even so, Abe’s support levels are buoyant as opposition parties remain weak, and he is on course to become the longest-serving prime minister since the 1970s. Abe and his aides have been quick to try to smooth over any signs of dissatisfaction, and the government Tuesday set out plans to bring forward budget spending to give the flagging economy a boost.

No date has yet been fixed for the Upper House election, but local media say it is most likely to be held on July 10. Media reports indicate that Abe may even call a snap election in the more powerful Lower House on the same day.