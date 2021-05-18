Japan’s economy contracted at an annualized rate of 5.1% in January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed, posting the first decline in three quarters as a resurgence of coronavirus infections dealt a blow to consumer spending.
The gross domestic product figure translated into a quarterly drop of 1.3%, slightly bigger than economists’ median estimate of a 1.2% contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed on Tuesday.
Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, fell 1.4%, versus a 2.0% decline expected by economists, the data showed.
