Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials are increasingly concerned about whether the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held this summer as scheduled, with the coronavirus pandemic showing little sign of abating.

The number of new cases is still on the rise though the Japanese capital has been under a third coronavirus state of emergency since April 25.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has reiterated she will do her utmost to ensure the safe and secure Olympics. But one senior official at the metropolitan government said that “there would be little surprise if she declares the cancellation” of the sporting events.

New infections “are not decreasing at all,” Koike said in a frustrated tone at a meeting prior to the metropolitan government’s coronavirus monitoring conference Thursday.

The metropolitan government initially aimed to exit the third state of emergency quickly by taking intensive measures, after the capital spent 2½ months until late March under the second one.

However, the third emergency, which was originally slated to end May 11, has been extended until May 31 as the resurgence of the virus has continued.

Tokyo is not reporting a surge in infections as seen around New Year’s, because the number of people who traveled during the Golden Week holiday period fell, the senior official said.

But “it would be difficult to hold the Olympics if infections continue to expand,” the official added.

Meanwhile, speculation has emerged that Koike will include the cancellation of the Tokyo Games in campaign pledges by Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), a regional party she created, for the July 4 metropolitan assembly election, whose official campaign period will begin on June 25.

The speculation spread quickly, coupled with talk of her possible return to national politics.

“We’re not discussing whether to make the cancellation an election pledge,” a senior member of Tomin First said, while observing that party members would have to follow if Koike decides to do so.

Still, a metropolitan assembly member said that Koike should keep the option in mind.

The time to make a final decision on holding the Tokyo Games is fast approaching, with just two months left until the July 23 opening ceremony.

“It would be difficult to hold (the games) if the state of emergency until the end of May is extended again,” a metropolitan government bureau chief said.

“The governor will make a decision after checking public opinion and the moves of people concerned,” the official continued.