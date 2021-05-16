Israel pummeled the Gaza Strip with airstrikes on Saturday, killing 10 members of an extended family and demolishing a building housing international media outlets, as Palestinian militants fired back barrages of rockets.

Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank as Israeli fighter jets struck several sites in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

One strike on a three-story building in the Shati refugee camp killed 10 members of an extended family — two mothers and their four children each. Israel’s army claimed the building was used by senior Hamas officials.

Mohammed al-Hadidi said he had lost most of his family in the strike.

“What did they do to deserve this? We’re civilians,” said the devastated father, whose 5-month-old baby was also wounded in the explosion.

“They are striking our children — children — without prior warning.”

Palestinian militants responded with volleys of rockets into Israel, killing a man near Tel Aviv.

And balls of flame thrust into the sky on Saturday afternoon as Israel’s air force flattened a 13-floor Gaza building housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera and the Associated Press news agency, after giving a warning to evacuate.

“It is clear that those who are waging this war do not only want to spread destruction and death in Gaza, but also to silence media that are witnessing, documenting and reporting the truth,” said Al Jazeera’s Jerusalem bureau chief, Walid al-Omari.

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said he was “shocked and horrified” by the attack.

The Jala Tower is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, in the Gaza Strip, on Saturday. The 13-floor tower had housed Qatar-based Al Jazeera television and the Associated Press news agency. | AFP-JIJI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Joe Biden that Israel did its utmost to safeguard civilians in its Gaza bombing campaign.

“The proof is that towers containing terror sites are cleared of uninvolved people prior to being attacked,” he claimed.

Jawad Mehdi, the owner of the Jala Tower, said an Israeli intelligence officer had told him he had just an hour to evacuate the building.

Israel claimed that “military intelligence” agents of Hamas, the Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers, were also in the building.

The AP asked the Israelis to put forward evidence.

“AP’s bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building,” the news organization said. “We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk.”

Biden also spoke to Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, the Ramallah presidency said, the first time since Biden took office.

The White House earlier said it had told the Israelis that “the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility.”

AFP Chairman Fabrice Fries said the agency “stands in solidarity with all the media whose offices were destroyed in Gaza.”

“All parties involved in the conflict need to respect the media’s freedom to report on events,” he said.

AFP’s global news director Phil Chetwynd said: “We are profoundly shocked the offices of media organizations would be targeted in this way.”

Tor Wennesland, the U.N. Middle East envoy, said 40 Gazans and two Israeli children had been killed in recent days.

Smoke billows from a fire following Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in Gaza City, in the Gaza Strip, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza since Monday have killed 145 people including 41 children, and wounded another 1,100, health officials say.

Palestinian armed groups have fired at least 2,300 rockets at Israel, killing 10 people, including a child and a soldier, and wounding over 560 Israelis. Israeli air defences have intercepted many rockets.

On Saturday afternoon, a rocket fired from Gaza killed an Israeli man on the outskirts of commercial capital Tel Aviv, police and medics said.

Palestinians on Saturday marked the Nakba, the “catastrophe” that saw hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced during Israel’s creation in 1947-1948.

Eleven Palestinians had been killed Friday in clashes in the West Bank.

A Palestinian security source said the fighting was the “most intense” since the second intifada, or uprising, that began in 2000.

U.S. Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr was to hold talks Sunday with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian officials to seek a “sustainable calm,” the State Department said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “dismayed” by civilian casualties in Gaza and “deeply disturbed” by Israel’s strike on a building containing international media outlets, a spokesman said in a statement released Saturday.

The Secretary-General reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilian and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in the statement.

The U.N. Security Council was to meet Sunday to discuss the violence.

Washington, which blocked a U.N. Security Council meeting scheduled for Friday, has been criticized for not doing enough to calm the violence.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged protests across the world, including in Paris where police used water cannons against them.

Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepts rockets fired by Hamas militants from Gaza City, in the Gaza Strip, toward Israel early Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Israel, which is also trying to contain Jewish-Arab violence within its borders, is facing its bloodiest conflict with Gaza militants since 2014.

It launched strikes Monday after Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem following bloody Israeli police action at the flash point Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

That followed a crackdown against protests over planned Israeli expulsions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Israeli-occupied east Jerusalem.

At a protest in the district Saturday, Israeli forces were seen beating a woman inside a car and shoving a young female protester to the ground.

Some 10,000 Gazans have fled homes near the Israeli border for fear of a ground offensive, the U.N. said.

“They are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global Covid-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene and health services, U.N. humanitarian official Lynn Hastings said.

Mixed Jewish-Arab towns within Israel have also seen mob violence, with more than 750 people arrested last week, police said.

Israel’s northern borders with Lebanon and Syria, with which it remains technically at war, were also tense.

Three rockets were launched from Syria on Friday, while Israel’s army said it fired “warning shots” toward potential infiltrators from Lebanon, killing a Lebanese protester.