Fujitsu Ltd. on Thursday released a multilingual speech translation service that does not require users to operate devices by hand.

The service is designed for settings in which multilingual communication is needed amid a rise in the domestic population of non-Japanese speakers, such as medical facilities.

It automatically translates speech after identifying the voices and locations of users on the basis of sound picked up by directional microphones connected to tablet devices.

Fujitsu said that the voice recognition is highly accurate thanks to technology limiting the effects of background noise.

In addition to medical settings, the service is expected to be used at tourist sites.

The service is capable of translating English, Mandarin, Korean, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese and Myanmar. It can display both simplified and traditional Chinese characters.

The product, which includes the tablet device, microphones and an app for the service, is priced at ¥16,500 per month. The company plans to sell 3,000 sets by the end of fiscal 2025.

The multilingual translation technology was developed in cooperation with the state-backed National Institute of Information and Communications Technology as part of efforts promoted by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry. The technology has been tested at medical and tourism facilities.

The Fujitsu service employs the speech translation service offered by Mirai Translate Co., which used the research by the NICT.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)