Many local governments across Japan have started accepting coronavirus vaccination reservations from older residents in full scale, but some have been thrown into confusion by a flood of applications.

Municipalities accepting reservations on a first-come, first-served basis have seen their vaccination booking hotlines overwhelmed and booking websites taken down as applications poured in.

To take advantage of the situation, some people began making vaccination appointments on behalf of those with vaccine tickets for money.

An expert says that vaccine slots should be allotted by lot in order to avoid further confusion.

The country’s vaccine rollout for people aged 65 or older began in full swing this week. Telecommunications companies restricted phone calls to local government booking hotlines Monday to prevent network congestion.

In Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, the municipal government set up a special booking center where residents can visit to make appointments in person.

But it stopped accepting bookings at the center on Monday after many older residents flocked to the center to wait in line through the night.

Meanwhile, there emerged new businesses offering to book vaccination appointments on behalf of those with vaccine tickets. An operator of such business receives requests for help via Twitter.

The operator said it has made more than 200 bookings across the country. The fee is ¥1,000, and many requests came from children of older people, according to the operator.

Some such services seem to be fraudulent, however. A woman in her 80s living in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, received a phone call April 26 from a person offering to make a vaccination reservation for ¥2,000.

The caller claimed to be a member of an organization, which turned out to be fictitious, with a name resembling the Japanese Red Cross Society, according to the Aizuwakamatsu Municipal Government. The woman reported to the city government without requesting a reservation.

The National Consumer Affairs Center of Japan has issued a warning.

According to the center, there have been reports of a smartphone message saying, “We can send you higher on the vaccine waiting list for ¥100,000,” and a phone call offering a China-made vaccine for tens of thousands of yen.

Meanwhile, the city of Kama, Fukuoka Prefecture, started allotting inoculation slots for people aged 75 or older for June and later through a lottery system, switching from a first-come, first-served system.

Keio University professor Morimitsu Kurino, a microeconomics expert, said municipalities have seen their servers taken down as children and other relatives of those with vaccine tickets are rushing to access booking websites on their behalf.

The current situation in which vaccination booking agents are increasing “goes against the principle of equality in public service,” Kurino said. “Holding lotteries will help mitigate risks and avoid unnecessary confusion.”