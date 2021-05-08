More than half of Tokyo residents remained near their homes during the Golden Week holiday period from April 29 to Wednesday, according to a report submitted at a recent metropolitan government meeting.

Mobile phone location information analysis shows that 65% of residents stayed within a 5-kilometer radius of their homes on average during the seven days, while 57% stayed within a radius of 3 kilometers.

At the meeting Thursday to monitor the coronavirus situation, an expert said that many residents cooperated by staying home during the Golden Week period, as Tokyo was under the country’s third coronavirus state of emergency.

The number of people in major downtown areas also fell below the levels during the second state of emergency from January to March.

“I’d like to thank everyone who cooperated,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said, calling on residents to work from home and noting that controlling the flow of people remains crucial considering the spread of more virulent variant strains of the virus.