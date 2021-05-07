Tokyo confirmed 907 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the government prepared to extend the state of emergency in the capital beyond its scheduled end on Tuesday.

Of Friday’s total in Tokyo, people age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, accounted for 89.

The number of patients in serious condition under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria came to 69, down by three from Thursday.

The total of new infections recorded in Tokyo in the week through Friday averaged 766.4, compared to 773.4 a week earlier.

On Thursday, Japan confirmed 4,380 new COVID-19 cases nationwide. The number of severely ill patients stood at 1,098, down by 16 from Wednesday, when the country had a record number of such patients.

Sixty-five deaths linked to COVID-19 were recorded, including 28 in Osaka Prefecture.

Osaka recognized 747 new cases on Thursday, logging fewer than 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day. Okayama Prefecture tied its record of 114 new cases confirmed in a day. Hiroshima Prefecture, neighboring Okayama, had 121 new cases — its highest since Jan. 8.

The northern city of Sapporo saw a record 251 new cases.