  • India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (right) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken following a bilateral meeting on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

LONDON – India’s delegation to the Group of Seven meetings in London will look to attend their meetings virtually after two of its members tested positive for COVID-19, a Sky News reporter said on Wednesday, without citing sources.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar did not test positive for the virus, Sky News reporter Joe Pike said on Twitter. Jaishankar was pictured meeting British interior minister Priti Patel on Tuesday.

