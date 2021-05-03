Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken held talks on Monday in London to discuss issues related to China and North Korea, following up on their leaders’ summit last month.

The second in-person meeting between Motegi and the U.S. secretary of state comes ahead of a three-day meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized nations, where China and North Korea are also seen high on the agenda, and the two nations are expected to show their unity in tackling the issues.

Japan and the United States are seeking to use their longtime alliance to face challenges posed by China’s rise, such as Beijing’s maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas. Tokyo and Washington have shared the goal of realizing a “free and open” Indo-Pacific.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has recently completed a policy review on North Korea, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying Friday it will pursue a “practical” approach toward ridding North Korea of its nuclear weapons and will not focus on striking a grand bargain.

During the talks on Monday, Blinken may share details of the review with Motegi as Tokyo and Washington aim to achieve a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Motegi and Blinken previously met in Tokyo in March.