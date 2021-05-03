Osaka Prefecture reported 847 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while Tokyo confirmed 708 cases, as new infections continue to rise despite a coronavirus state of emergency declared in the capital and three other prefectures late last month.

Tokyo's figure, which was substantially more than the 425 infections reported a week ago, on April 26, was the most for a Monday since Jan. 18, when 1,217 cases were recorded. On Sunday, Tokyo confirmed 879 new cases after reporting 1,050 the previous day, the highest number in over three months.

Hyogo Prefecture also reported its highest-ever figure for a Monday, recording 344 cases.

The caseload in the capital boosted the seven-day average of new cases to 873.6, compared with 730 a week earlier.

People age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 68 of Monday’s cases in Tokyo, while people in their 20s accounted for 182 infections.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by two from a day earlier to 65.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the total number of cases reported nationwide, including those related to foreign cruise ships, reached 605,613, up 36,533 from a week before.

Customers dine in the Shibuya Ward of Tokyo on Friday evening. Restaurants in the capital have been asked to close by 8 p.m. until the state of emergency is lifted on May 11. | RYUSEI TAKAHASHI

Weekly growth accelerated for the ninth straight week and fatalities increased by 410 to 10,400.

Among the four prefectures under the COVID-19 state of emergency from April 25, Osaka logged 7,945 cases over the past week and Tokyo 5,832 cases. Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures, meanwhile, recorded 3,347 and 954 cases, respectively. The number of deaths linked to the virus in the past week stood at 137 in Osaka, 39 in Hyogo, 22 in Tokyo and five in Kyoto.

Also Monday, the health ministry said the country had confirmed 1,084 seriously ill coronavirus patients nationwide as of Sunday, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day. The tally increased 34 from Saturday.

The figure had stayed above 1,000 in the second half of January before falling below 400 in March, but began rising again in April.

On Sunday, Japan reported 5,900 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, bringing its total above 600,000, while 61 new deaths linked to the virus were recorded.

Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo are subject to the current state of emergency through May 11, which includes the Golden Week holiday period that started Thursday. The declaration employs stricter measures than before, including requiring restaurants serving alcohol to close.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of the government’s coronavirus response, has said it is too early to judge whether an extension of the emergency will be needed.

Tokyo and the three other prefectures are “in the middle of a tug of war” between the effects of emergency measures and the higher transmissibility of virus variants, Nishimura told reporters.