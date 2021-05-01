A magnitude 6.6 earthquake, which measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 60 kilometers off the coast of Miyagi Prefecture, on Saturday at 10:27 a.m. The Meteorological Agency said there was no tsunami threat.
