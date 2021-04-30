Tokyo reported 698 cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday, a day after the daily tally topped 1,000 for the first time since Jan. 28.

The figure dropped from 759 posted last Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of infections per day in Tokyo rose to 773.4, up 10.9% from the previous seven-day period.

People age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 52 of Friday’s cases, while people in their 20s accounted for 218.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria, meanwhile, rose by seven from a day earlier to 65.

“The movement of people has not been reduced enough. We fear a further spread of infections,” a metropolitan government official warned.

On Thursday, Osaka Prefecture logged 1,172 cases, surpassing 1,000 for the third straight day. The figure was revised from the initially announced 1,171.

The prefecture saw 44 fatalities, far surpassing its previous record of 23 cases marked Jan. 23.

Across Japan, 5,941 infection cases were confirmed, while the death toll rose by 78. The number of severely ill patients dropped by two from the previous day to 951.

Ishikawa and Akita prefectures had 39 and 22 infection cases, respectively, rewriting their record highs. Aichi Prefecture corrected Thursday’s number of infection cases to 430 from the initially announced 431.