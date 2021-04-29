The government said Thursday that it will recognize seven foreign nationals with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, including former European Council President Donald Tusk, 64, former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, 59, in this year’s spring honors.

The same honor will be granted to Yoshitake Yokokura, 76, former president of the Japan Medical Association, and Nobuo Katsumata, 78, former president of major trader Marubeni Corp.

In total, the government will recognize 4,136 people with various honorary awards. Shinichi Mori, whose real name is Kazuhiro Moriuchi, was chosen for the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette. The 73-year-old singer is known for many hit songs such as “Erimomisaki.”

The government decided to give the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure to Akira Shimazu, 77, who was chief executive officer of the organizing committee for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, to former Japan Fair Trade Commission Chairman Kazuyuki Sugimoto, 70, and to Reiichi Miyazaki, 75, former commissioner of the Cabinet Legislation Bureau.

In arts and culture, architect Toyoo Ito, 79, who is a Person of Cultural Merit, was selected to receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star.

The government decided to give singer and actress Ayumi Ishida, whose real name is Yoshiko Ishida, 73, and others the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

Recipients of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star include Bungo Shirai, 93, former head of newspaper publisher Chunichi Shimbun, Takamasa Koshimune, 79, former head of another newspaper publisher Sanyo Shimbun, and Choe Okuno, 74, former head of the Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives, or JA-Zenchu.

The Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold and Silver Star will be awarded to such people as Norio Munakata, 79, former superintending prosecutor at the Nagoya High Public Prosecutor’s Office.

A total of five people will be awarded the grand cordons, 45 the orders with gold and silver star, 363 the orders with gold rays with neck ribbon, 860 the orders with gold rays with rosette, 1,582 the orders with gold and silver rays, and 1,281 the orders with silver rays.

Of the total recipients, 428 are women, the highest figure since the honors system was changed to the current arrangement in autumn 2003.

A total of 117 people of 46 economies will be recognized as foreign honorees.

Honoring ceremonies, including one to bestow the grand cordons in person, were slated to be held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on May 7. But they will be postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.