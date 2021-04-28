Tokyo reported 925 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most in the capital since Jan. 28, when it reported 1,065 infections.

The figure was also higher than the 843 cases reported last Wednesday.

Hyogo Prefecture, which together with Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto prefectures is under the nation’s third virus state of emergency, reported 600 new cases, its second-highest daily figure ever.

The caseload in Tokyo boosted the seven-day average of new cases to 758.4, compared with 665.3 the week before. People age 65 or over, who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms, accounted for 94 of Wednesday’s cases.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria, meanwhile, fell by two from a day earlier to 53.

On Tuesday, the country reported 4,965 new cases and 63 deaths linked to the virus, including 14 in Osaka Prefecture. Meanwhile, the number of severely ill patients nationwide increased by 18 from Monday to 916, according to the health ministry.

