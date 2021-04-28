Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its global sales surged 44.2% in March from a year ago to a record 982,912 units, buoyed by strength in key U.S. and Chinese markets and showing a sharp rebound from the initial fallout from the pandemic.

Toyota’s global sales and output rose for the seventh straight month on a year-on-year basis as it manufactured 843,393 vehicles in March, up 31.6%.

The pace of Toyota’s recovery has been faster than its rivals with a 19.1% jump in global sales for the first three months of 2021 from the previous year, much larger than its target of 10%.

Strong demand for sport utility vehicles and hybrids in the United States as well as the Corolla sedan and other vehicles in China lifted Toyota’s overseas sales to a record 791,568 units in March, up 57.8% from a year ago.

In its home market Japan, Toyota’s auto sales, which include minivehicles, rose 6.4% to 191,344 units in March.

For fiscal 2020 that ended in March, Toyota’s global sales fell 4.0% from a year earlier to 9.09 million units, while output dropped 6.4% to 8.18 million units.

The pandemic has also hurt sales at other major Japanese automakers including Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co.

In the year to December, Toyota reclaimed its crown as the world’s top-selling automaker for the first time in five years after selling 9.53 million units, outpacing German rival Volkswagen AG.

Toyota’s Yaris compact was the best-selling vehicle in Japan last year. The automaker’s group sales include those sold by minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck manufacturer Hino Motors Ltd.

