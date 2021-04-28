The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Tuesday that a glitch on its website for medical workers’ novel coronavirus vaccination reservations left 270,000 people’s private information publicly accessible.

The authority has stopped taking online reservations and is now only accepting them via telephone.

The security problem emerged after the metropolitan government began taking phone and online reservations Monday for about 270,000 medical workers in Tokyo, such as pharmacists, dentists and nurses, who cannot receive inoculations at their workplaces.

According to the authority, a resident informed it early Tuesday that the names, dates of birth, occupations and vaccination ticket numbers of registered medical workers became viewable by using an analysis tool.

The metropolitan government is checking whether there was any unauthorized access to the information. Repair work is under way on the system used to manage the website.

An official said the metropolitan government aims to have the system restored by the end of the Golden Week holiday period in early May at the latest.

