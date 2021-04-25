Voting began Sunday for three vacant seats in the Diet, with the outcomes possibly impacting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s leadership status and the timing of a general election that must be held by fall.

The elections for Upper House seats in Hiroshima and Nagano constituencies and a Lower House seat in Hokkaido are the first national contests since Suga took office last September.

A do-over election in Hiroshima and a by-election in Nagano will effectively be contested between candidates from the ruling coalition of Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party and its ally Komeito and those backed by opposition parties.

Political analysts view the two Upper House polls as a bellwether for a general election Suga could call before his term as the LDP president — and hence his time as prime minister — expires on Sept. 30.

The four-year term of Lower House members ends on Oct. 21.

If the ruling coalition loses in the two elections, Suga’s leadership in the LDP could come into question.

A by-election in the Hokkaido No. 2 single-seat district is contested among opposition-backed candidates after the LDP gave up on fielding a candidate.

The Hiroshima election comes as Anri Kawai, the wife of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, lost her seat after a court found her guilty of vote-buying in the 2019 Upper House election, and her election win was nullified.

The couple resigned as lawmakers after leaving the LDP ahead of their arrests last June on the vote-buying charges.

A Kyodo News poll last week showed the Hiroshima election is a two-horse race between LDP candidate Hidenori Nishita, a 39-year-old former trade ministry official, and Haruko Miyaguchi, a 45-year-old former broadcaster backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party.

The Nagano election is being held after former land minister Yuichiro Hata, a CDP lawmaker who held the seat, died in December after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

CDP candidate Jiro Hata, Yuichiro Hata’s 51-year-old younger brother, is leading the race after securing the backing of more than 90% of CDP supporters and most of the supporters of other opposition parties, including the Japanese Communist Party.

LDP candidate Yutaka Komatsu, 59, a doctor and former Lower House member, has won the support of about 70% of LDP supporters and about 90% of Komeito supporters, according to the poll.

The Hokkaido by-election was called as former farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa resigned as a lawmaker before being indicted over bribes he received from a representative of an egg producer.

Among the candidates are former Lower House lawmaker Kenko Matsuki, 62, backed by CDP, Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party, as well as Japan Innovation Party candidate Izumi Yamazaki, 48, independent Yoshiko Tsuruha, 53, and lawyer Takanori Nagatomo, 52.